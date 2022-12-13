OIL’s CSR projects OIL Swabalamban and SDI, Guwahati bags CSR Times Award 2022

Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s Second largest national exploration & production company was conferred with the CSR Times Award 2022 in Gold category for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in the area of Skill Development viz. OIL Swabalamban and Skill Development Institute, Guwahati at the 9th CSR Times Summit and Awards ceremony held on December 8, 2022 in New Delhi.

Pratibha Bhowmik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the presence of other distinguished guests presented the award. On behalf of OIL, Ranjan Goswami, CGM-PR received the award.