OIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

Oil India Ltd. (OIL), India’s second-largest National Exploration & Production Company held the opening ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 on 31st October 2022 at its Corporate Office in Noida.

The event was graced by Satyananda Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, DoPT & CIC as the Guest of Honor, Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD and Amit Saran, IRSME, CVO and was attended by all the officers & staff of OIL’s corporate office. The event was streamed live across all offices of the company situated in different states like Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan & Andhra Pradesh.

The event started with the taking of the Integrity Pledge followed by addresses by CVO, CMD & Guest of Honor. On the occasion, the company also unveiled its annual in-house magazine “InTouch”.

Various activities for employees, vendors as well as the general public have been planned during the week from 31st October – 6th November on the theme “Corruption-free India for a developed Nation” to create awareness in the society against the ill effects of corruption.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year in the last week of October on the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission.