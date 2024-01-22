Oil India Receives Prestigious SCOPE Eminence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsiveness

Oil India Limited, a leading fully integrated oil & gas Maharatna CPSE, has been honoured with the prestigious SCOPE Eminence Award in the category of 'Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsiveness for the period 2019-20.' The award was presented by Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Hon’ble Vice President of India, during the distinguished SCOPE Award ceremony held in New Delhi on the 18th of January 2024. Shri Ashok Das, Director (Human Resource), OIL accompanied by Shri Ranjan Goswami, CGM-PR, OIL graciously accepted the award on behalf of Oil India Limited.

The SCOPE Awards have been instituted to recognize the outstanding contribution of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) and their leaders in terms of performance and achievements towards the development and growth of their enterprises and the economy at large. The Awards for were decided by an Eminent Jury under the Chairmanship of Justice T S Thakur, former Chief Justice of India and comprising distinguished panel of eminent Jury members.