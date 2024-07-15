Office bearers of Mumbai chapter of PRSI announced

The new executive body of the Mumbai chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), an apex body working in the field of Public Relations, has been announced. Anita Shrivastav -the Chief General Manager (CC and branding) of Indian Oil will be the Chairman, Rajesh Parida – Director, Public Relations of Allied Blenders and Distillery Ltd. will be the Vice- President; whereas the Public Relations Officer of MSETCL Dr Milind Awatade will be the General Secretary.



The national president of PRSI Dr Ajit Pathak announced the new body. The other office- bearers of Mumbai chapter are as follows:-

Joint secretary -PRO of MSEDCL Mr Vishwajeet Bhosle, Treasurer- Mr Amalan Mascarenhas, the Vice- President of Sanket Communications.



Mrs Anjana Arvind- General Manager (Corporate communication) Indian Oil, Mr Sudeepto Basak- Chief Manager (Corporate communication), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Mr Brij Kishore- Managing Director ASB communication, Mr Santanu Chakraborty -Chief of Corporate communication Bombay Stock Exchange, Mr Kunal Gulati- Chief Manager, India Exim Bank, Mr Jai Shankar- Group Head of Adwit India Private Limited will be the members of the body.



Manish Desai- former Director General of PIB, Rajeev Goyal- Executive Director (Corporate communication), Hindustan Petroleum, Suhas Naik Satam- former Program Coordinator, Nehru Vigyan Kendra will be the Advisors.



Mr. Ganesh Puranik -Deputy Public Relations Officer of Brinhamumbai Municipal Corporation, Shailesh Kasbe from Adaftar P.R., Mrs. Janet Arole -Aditya Birla Group Head of Corporate Communication will be in the membership committee. Public Relations Consultant Mr. Nauman Qureshi, Assistant Manager, Indian Oil Corporation limited (Corporate Communications) Mr. Sivaprasad D, Chief Marketing and Liaison Officer of NSE will be working in the Program Committee.Arijit Sengupta, Indian Oil Corporation ltd. Manager (Corporate Communications) Mr. Lakshmi Narayan Mishra will be working on the Resource Mobilization Committee.



Prof. Daivata Chavan-Patil, Department of Journalism, University of Mumbai and Principal of Guru Nanak College Prof. Pushpinder Gupta Bhatia have been elected on the Industry-Academic Coordinating Committee.



PRSI is an organization in India working since the year 1966 for the development of the field of Public Relations, bringing about awareness in the society about the field of Public Relations, cultivation of PR values, exchange of experience and knowledge, guidance to students who want to enter the field of Public Relations, recognition of good work in Public Relations, promotion of research in PR sector, publication of various literature related to PR etc.