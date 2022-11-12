OFC Cable Assembly for BEL Radar indigenised under Make-II scheme

Riddhi Infratel, a Ghaziabad-based cable manufacturing company has, as part of the Make-II initiative of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), indigenised the OFC Cable Assembly used in the Air Defence Radar (AD TCR) of BEL for connection between the OPS and Radar Surveillance Vehicle (RSV) shelters.

The OFC Cable Assembly, which was so far being imported, has now been fully indigenised, successfully evaluated and qualified for applicable environmental standards by Riddhi Infratel. This line replaceable unit (LRU) is a part of the DPSUs’ second positive indigenisation list.

Make-II initiatives are aimed at replacing imported items with indigenous ones, thereby increasing the indigenous content in Defence equipment and reducing cost and delivery time.

For Riddhi Infratel, the task of indigenising the OFC Cable was not devoid of challenges. The company faced many logistic issues like non-availability / shortage of raw materials, rise in prices, dearth of staff and yet managed to complete the assembly production successfully within the stipulated timelines.