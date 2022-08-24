Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurates 9th ‘KIIT International Model United Nations’

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on August 20, inaugurated KIIT International School’s 9th edition of the Model United Nations 2022 and shared his vision of a society that promotes an integrated education that brings the teacher, the student and the parents on the same pedestal.

The Model United Nations (MUN) is the first of its kind in Odisha and was started in 2013, offering students a simulated platform to engage and deliberate on matters of national and international importance such as climate change and world peace. KIIT International School is the only institute in the State that is a partner of this prestigious UN mission. The theme of the 9th edition is refugee challenges.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, the Governor said education imparted should be all-inclusive and promotes harmony. Knowledge should promote the highest values of human development and imbibe simplicity and humility. The Governor said that teachers have a big role in shaping the “inner consciousness” that encourages students to be truthful in his/her deeds and actions.

KIIT & KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta expressed his deepest gratitude to the Governor for attending the event and described him as a storehouse of knowledge. He said the theme of the 9th edition – refugee challenges – is vital because of the displacements happening across the globe on account of multiple issues. “Displacement is difficult, if it's forced displacement, it is more difficult”, he said.

The MUN platform, he said provides an opportunity to discuss and resolve contemporary issues and challenges. “Baat karoge to baat banegi,” he underlined. Talking about the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Samanta said KIIT has made immense strides in meeting the objectives. He said that KIIT has been ranked 8th best University in the world in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 for the impressive progress made in ‘reducing inequalities.

The programme was attended by Head of Officer Odisha UNDP Abha Mishra, Chairperson KIIT International School Mona Lisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjya Suar and others.