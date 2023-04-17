Odisha Governor felicitates delegates attending Y20 consultations at KIIT

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday felicitated Parliamentarians from the G20 group of nations and Ambassadors from five countries who are participating at the prestigious Y20 Consultations at KIIT DU.

The function was organised by KIIT where the Governor felicitated all the dignitaries and highlighted the importance of the theme of the Y20 Consultations, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (One Earth, One Family, One Future).

He also said that the Y20, as conceived for the youth of India under G20, will help them to transcend to another level and help in bringing peace, prosperity and equality in the society.

The Parliamentarians have come from countries such as the USA, Britain, Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Poland, Armenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Congo and Ivory Coast.

During the Y20 consultations, the international participants visited various campuses of both KIIT and KISS and praised the efforts of the Founder of KIIT and KISS for the transformation of the KIIT group of institutions into one of the best in the country in just 25 years.

The delegates also praised the warmth and hospitality of the people of Odisha and said they will continue to cherish the memories of their stay for the rest of their lives. Dr Samanta, in his reaction, said he remained extremely grateful to the delegates who participated in the consultations on his request. This was indeed a proud moment for Odisha.

Rugby India president and actor Rahul Bose, President KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal and Vice President KIIT and KISS Umapada Bose and others were present.