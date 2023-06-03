Nurturing Management Professionals to face the challenges of upcoming Industry 4.0 revolution”

At KMS, it has created an environment that ensures rigour, application-based learnings, appreciation of culture and most importantly value-added initiatives for the holistic development of students. Students are involved in experiential learning through Industry Projects, Social Projects and Entrepreneurial ventures. “Industry 4.0 is challenging the way we function, understand and solve problems; we at KMS are continuously adapting to the changing business scenario and have aligned our curriculum with the changes in demand of the corporate world as per Industry 4.0” says CA Sunil G Karve, Hon. Chairman, Governing Board, Kohinoor Education Trust (KET). The PGDM programme architecture is a differentiator, design thinking along with sustainability and digital transformation is integrated in the course to equip students to solve structured as well as wicked problems. The biggest advantage of the curriculum is that it offers the students the opportunity to experience and learn at the same time. We believe that “Doing leads to Knowing”. In our curriculum 25 % of total credits are dedicated towards practice courses such as Industry Immersion Project (IIP), Social Responsibility of Business (SRB), Capstone Project and Entrepreneurship project focusing on skill development. These initiatives prepare the students, along with the fundamental courses of management, to learn the broad skills required to perform as a leader in the long run, constitute the horizontal bar of the ‘T’. While the vertical bar is the major or the specializations which requires one to have deep knowledge of a specialised area.

Uniqueness of Kohinoor Management School (KMS)

a. Focus on challenges of Industry 4.0: The curriculum addresses the challenges posed by Industry 4.0 and prepares student to hit the ground running in the corporate world.

b. Professional Certifications: Professional certification in new areas like Design Thinking, Digital Marketing, Python, Six Sigma, AI, Fintech etc are embedded in the curriculum

c. ‘Dayitva’ An obligation for societal development: To inculcate social responsibilities and sensitize students them on social issues in their immediate surrounding

d. Incubation and Innovation Centre: Basic entrepreneurship and advanced entrepreneurship are part of program in association with National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN).