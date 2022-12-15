NTPC wins Special Jury Award for Environmental Sustainability

Country largest power generator, NTPC ltd has been conferred with the prestigious FICCI Special Jury Commendation Awards in the category- Environmental Sustainability for the project - Revival & Operation of Municipal Solid Waste plant at Karsada, Varanasi.

On behalf of NTPC, Shri. Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), received this coveted Award at FICCI Federation House, Delhi. The Award was presented by Shri. Arjun Munda, Hon'ble Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Government of India.