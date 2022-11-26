NTPC wins SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2022

NTPC Limited received the "SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2022" in a function held at New Delhi, on 23rd November, 2022. NTPC has been awarded Winner for both "Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow" and "Excellence in Community Impact". D. K. Patel, Director (HR), along with other senior officials received the Award on behalf of NTPC.

These awards recognize the pioneering and innovative people management practices that impact not just organizations but also business, society and the profession as a whole, all Applications are put through a three – level rigorous evaluation process.

"Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow"

Category recognizes organizations that conduct programs and/or follow best practices to identify, from within the organization, & develop leaders of tomorrow to take on the new and challenging organizational roles that they will play in the future.

"Excellence in Community Impact" Category recognizes organizations that have effectively leveraged their human resources to undertake initiatives for the betterment of the environment, or the upliftment of underprivileged sections of society.