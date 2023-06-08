NTPC School of Business organizes The Indo – Scandinavian Leadership Conference and Workshop

Thought leaders from several geographies deliberated on the dynamics of cultures, perceptions and the preparedness of the mind to enable adaptation under changing economic and environmental milieu. This is essential for coherence and purpose orientation in a world that calls for increasingly high levels of inclusiveness.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, delivered the presidential address focusing on NTPC’s stewardship vision to assist India meet her developmental aspirations through a portfolio of climate efficient measures. These will ensure economic and environmental gains relevant at the national, regional and global levels; reinforced with India’s strategic role in the G 20 eco - political landscape.

The contours of industry leadership were highlighted by DK Patel, Director (HR), NTPC.

Nathan of Deloitte India spoke about six signature leadership traits including Curiosity, Collaboration, Commitment, Courage, Cultural intelligence and Preparedness to unlearn re – learn and expand mind’s horizons.

Dr Bharat Bhaskar, Director IIM A, emphasised credibility and integrity as the main traits of leadership.

Dr Arthur Carmazzi, Founder of Directive Communicative Technology, highlighted the facets and analysis of coloured brain contours. Dr. Hakan Svennerstal spoke about inner leadership and psychology-safety.

About 150 leading professionals from such domains as disaster mitigation, community empowerment, energy efficiency and emission reduction, higher management education; bilateral and multilateral forums and research participated in the Eventv