Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:49 AM IST

NTPC REL receives the Letter of Award for 325 MW Solar Projects from MP CM

FPJ Bureau
NTPC REL received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan for 325 MW of Solar Projects in the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited’s (RUMSL) at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 1. Shivraj Singh Chauhan presented the letter of award to Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch Solar Park with a capacity of 1500 MW at Bhopal. State DISCOMs & Railways will purchase the power from these projects. Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC REL) received the letter of award.

NTPC REL has won a capacity of 105 MW worth ₹2.35/kWh, and also a capacity of 220 MW worth ₹2.33/kWh in the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited’s auction held on 19th July 2021 for 450 MW of Solar Projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh. With this, NTPC achieves 4.4. GW capacity through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB).

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:49 AM IST
