NTPC-Ramagundam observes International Yoga Day

In line with this year’s thrust on ‘Yoga for Wellness’, ‘#Be With Yoga, Be At Home’ and in adherence to Covid Protocols, the 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2021 through virtual mode at NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana.

Inaugurating the programme through virtual mode, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) underlined the importance of age-old practice of Yoga which rejuvenates body, mind, soul and heart. It not only energizes our body but also increases immunity power which is vital in our fight against Covid-19, he added.

On this occasion, A Vijay Kumar, Yoga trainer, spoke on “Yoga for Healthy Life” and imparted various yoga postures to the participants through virtual mode. In fact, A Vijay Kumar is associated in conducting the month-long online yoga classes for employees, dependents and associates since June 16, 2021.