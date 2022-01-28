NTPC-Ramagundam celebrates 73rd Republic Day

73rd Republic Day was celebrated at NTPC-Ramagundam with patriotism on January 26, 2022. At a project-level programme held at M. G. Stadium, Chief Guest of the occasion Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) hoisted the tricolour and took the salute at the march-past parade by CISF.

Addressing the gathering, Sunil Kumar spoke on the significance of Republic Day besides highlighting the glorious history of NTPC and its contribution to the development of the country.

He highlighted the success story of NTPC-Ramagundam with emphasis on plant performance. NTPC-Ramagundam is moving ahead to achieve its annual target in FY 2021-22 despite Covid disruption. Till 31st December 2021, Ramagundam generated 13079 MUs at PLF of 76.22% against MoU target of 12012 MUs and PLF of 70%. He further added that because of collective efforts in 2021, NTPC Ramagundam has achieved key milestones, reaffirming our leadership position in the industry. With a capacity of 37.5 MW, India's largest floating solar PV project has been declared commercial in 2021.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:08 AM IST