NTPC participated in the "Unity March" organized by IICA at Manesar (Haryana) today. The Unity March was flagged by Rao Inderjit Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister.Unity March was organized under the aegis of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:53 PM IST