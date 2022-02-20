NTPC felicitated for submitting ECs at UN

NTPC has been felicitated at the "New Frontiers: A Programme on Renewable Energy" event which was organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India on February 16, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC received the award from R.K. Singh, Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy and Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State of New and Renewable Energy, and Chemicals & Fertilizers. This program was organized to felicitate those who have submitted their Energy Compacts to the UN showcasing India's Leadership in Energy Transition'. NTPC is the 1st energy company across the globe who declared its ECs at the UN.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:10 PM IST