NTPC Faridabad, NTPC Auraiya and NTPC Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project honoured with National Safety Award

NTPC Faridabad Gas Power Station, Haryana emerged as the winner at the Government of India's National Safety Award for excellent performance in Industrial Safety during the performance year 2018. NTPC Auraiya Gas Power Station, Uttar Pradesh and NTPC Pakri-Barwadih Coal Mining Project, Jharkhand also emerged as the runner-up at the Government of India National Safety Award for outstanding performance in Industrial Safety. NTPC Auraiya was commended for achieving Lowest Average Frequency Rate in 2018. Cabinet Minister (Labour & Employment) Bhupendra Yadav presented the awards at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on March 8.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:50 AM IST