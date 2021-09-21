NTPC Dadri wins four PRCI Excellence Award for CC activities

In recognition to the Corporate Communications activities undertaken the NTPC-DADRI Power Station received Four Excellence Awards in various categories at 15th Annual Global Communication Conclave, organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at Goa on September 17-18, 2021. The awards were presented by Dr. Govind Goude, Minister for Arts & Culture, Goa to Pankaj N. Saksena, Manager(CC),NTPC Dadri in the presence of MSD Bhatta Mishra, ED (HR), NTPC; M B Jayaram, Chairman Emeritus & Chief Mentor, PRCI; Dr T Vinaykumar, National President, PRCI and other dignitaries.
The awards were presented in the categories include Corporate Films (Gold);Health Care Communications Films (Silver),Digital Newsletter (Bronze) and Best use of Media Relations (Bronze).
