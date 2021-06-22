NTPC Dadri observes International Day of Yoga

The 7th International Day of Yoga 2021(#IDY2021) was observed online at NTPC Dadri on June 21, 2021. Yogacharya Dr. Guneet Monga Bhargava presented various asanas of Yoga on virtual platform and delivered lecture on benefits of Yoga for good health.

B S Rao, GGM (Dadri) with employees and their family members connected online Yoga session and practiced various asanas of Yoga. Some of the employees also attended online Yoga session at NTPC Club. During the IYD-2021 celebration the COVID-19 Protocol and Covid Appropriate Behaviour was also followed. Around 136 participants including employees, their family members and residents of Vidyutnagar attended the online Yoga session.

The awareness about international Day of Yoga-2021 was also created through banner displays and digital communication at various social media platforms.