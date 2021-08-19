NTPC Dadri celebrates 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

The 75th Independence Day (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) was celebrated at NTPC Dadri. On this occasion the Chief Guest B. Srinivasa Rao, GGM (Dadri) hoisted the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. Ramadevi Rao, President, Jagriti Samaj, HODs and senior officials also graced the occasion. While addressing the gathering GGM (Dadri) greeted the audience and mentioned about the achievements of Dadri power station. On this occasion the chief guest and the distinguished guests presented awards to the employees for their outstanding contribution in their respective work areas. Adhering to the COVID-19 protocols the Independence Day celebrations were telecast live on virtual platform.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:53 AM IST