NTPC crosses 1 GW Annual capacity mark in RE segment in FY23

Country largest power generator, NTPC ltd crosses 1GW annual capacity in renewable energy (RE) segment by adding 1074.59 MW RE capacity in FY23 taking the total NTPC non-fossil capacity to 9.41%.

With the successful commissioning of entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 13.12.2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58041.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70656.27 MW.