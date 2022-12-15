e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNTPC crosses 1 GW Annual capacity mark in RE segment in FY23

NTPC crosses 1 GW Annual capacity mark in RE segment in FY23

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Country largest power generator, NTPC ltd crosses 1GW annual capacity in renewable energy (RE) segment by adding 1074.59 MW RE capacity in FY23 taking the total NTPC non-fossil capacity to 9.41%.

With the successful commissioning of entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 13.12.2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58041.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70656.27 MW.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CRWWO organises Annual Sports Day at Wadibunder for Students of Meri Pathshala

CRWWO organises Annual Sports Day at Wadibunder for Students of Meri Pathshala

Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast confers Nation Builder Award to 144 educators

Rotary Club of Mumbai West Coast confers Nation Builder Award to 144 educators

Sonali Bendre and 55 achievers from different fields walk the ramp at Fashionshow by Designer Shaina...

Sonali Bendre and 55 achievers from different fields walk the ramp at Fashionshow by Designer Shaina...

Fifty inspiring social sector women leaders awarded the WomenLead India Fellowship

Fifty inspiring social sector women leaders awarded the WomenLead India Fellowship

NTPC wins Special Jury Award for Environmental Sustainability

NTPC wins Special Jury Award for Environmental Sustainability