NTPC contributes Rs 8 crores for reconstruction and restoration work in Uttarakhand

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power company has provided financial support of Rs. 8 crore for relief, rehabilitation and restoration work in the disaster hit areas of Uttarakhand.

The project cost of Rs 22.5 Crores is jointly shared by seven power PSUs under CSR initiatives. The amount will be utilized for reconstruction and restoration work in government schools and health centers, which were devastated by unprecedented rain during October this year

A cheque of Rs. 22.5 crore was presented by R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, to Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister for Education, Health and Disaster Management, Uttarakhand State, on behalf of all CPSEs of the power sector in the presence of Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Krishna Pal, Union Minister of State for Power, Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), GOI were present on the occasion. CMD, NTPC and senior NTPC officials attended the ceremony virtually.

Hon'ble Minister appreciated the efforts of NTPC and CPSEs in re-building the disaster hit Uttarakhand state.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NTPC is not only ensuring reliable and affordable power but also fulfilling its commitment towards society through its CSR initiatives.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:54 PM IST