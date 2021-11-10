NTPC celebrates Raising Day

“NTPC is a special company; it is the largest provider of energy to our country, the most important input for growth”, said R K Singh, Union Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy). Singh was speaking on the occasion of NTPC’s Raising Day addressing the gathering including the senior management of NTPC at PMI, NTPC-Noida and other dignitaries along with the employees and their family members through the digital platform. In his address, Singh shared Company’s achievements, expertise, future goals and NTPC’s role in leading India’s energy transition.

The Raising Day celebrations commenced with Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd hoisting the flag at the Engineering Office Complex (EOC), Noida. The ceremony was attended by NTPC officials from locations across the country via online platforms.

Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power, Vivek Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India along with , Anil Kumar Gautam, Director (Finance), Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), Ramesh Babu V, Director (Operations), Chandan Kumar Mondol, Director (Commercial), Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects) and senior officials of NTPC were also present during the ceremony.

R K Singh presented the Swarn Shakti Awards to NTPC plants in the areas of Productivity, Safety, Protection and Improvement of Environment, Rajbhasha, Best Health Facilities, CSR & Community Development and Project Management Awards. He also inaugurated the Shram Kaushal portal.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:16 PM IST