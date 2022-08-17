NTPC celebrates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with patriotic fervour

NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company is celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with patriotic zeal and fervour. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign comes under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and has been implemented to encourage employees, associates and people living in the vicinity to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to honour the 75th year of India’s independence.

At NTPC project locations, Indian Flags are bring provided to the nearby local community to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Employees of NTPC are hoisting the Flag at their respective homes to commemorate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Employees have registered on www.harghartiranga.com to showcase their pictures with the Indian Flag to commemorate the “Har Ghar Tiranga” spirit.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and make them remember the contribution made by the country's freedom fighters for India’s Independence and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.