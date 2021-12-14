NTPC celebrates Energy Conservation Week as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy producer, organized a national level painting competition celebrating the iconic week of Energy Conservation as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on behalf of Ministry of Power (MOP) and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The painting competition culminated today with an eminent panel of jury judging the winners at NTPC PMI, Noida.

NTPC has been encouraging children to paint their vision of an energy efficient world and celebrating this week to mark the Iconic Week of Energy Conservation.

The eminent panel of jury includes Diwan Manna, President- Punjab Lalit Kala Academy, Rambali Prajapati, Freelance Artist, Smt. Chetnaa, Freelance Artist, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Prinicipal-in-charge Government College of Art and Craft, Agartala, Smt. Manjula Chaturvedi, Former Head Department of Fine Arts MG Kashi Vidyapith - Varanasi, AK Singh, Former Director Bharat Kala Bhavan - BHU Varanasi, Sanghapal Uttam Mhaske, Assistant Professor Department of Visual Art Graphic Era Hill University - Dehradun and Vijay Rao, Head of The Dept. of Art History Chamarajendra Govt College of visual arts - Mysore

School children from 37 States and Union Territories participated from 1st December to 10th December in painting competition to spread the message of energy conservation. The children were divided in two groups, first from standard five to seven and the second group with children from standard eight to ten.

NTPC coordinated with schools from nine states and union territories for the competition. The winners will be declared on 14th December, 2021. The competition was organised under the aegis of Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The winner of the competition in each group will walk away with a cash prize of Rs One Lakh while the first and second runner-up will be awarded with cash prize of Rs Fifty Thousand and Rs Thirty Thousand respectively. Ten winners from each group will also be awarded a consolation prize of Rs Fifteen Thousand.

Over 220 paintings were on display at NTPC PMI Noida for judges and the visitors to judge the winners and showcase the creative bent of the children from all across the country in conserving and preserving the environment.

The paintings competition were conducted while maintaining strict Covid protocols. Covid disruption hardly dampened the spirit of these enthusiastic children as they participated in large numbers at the State Level Painting Competitions.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:35 PM IST