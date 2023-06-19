NTPC Barauni ranks #1 in National Awards for Water Resources Conservation and Management

NTPC Barauni has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank in the esteemed National Awards for Water Resources Conservation and Management. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, bestowed this prestigious accolade upon NTPC Barauni in the Best Industry Category.

The award was presented by Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, to Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC and Rajeev Khanna, Head of Project, NTPC Barauni in the august presence of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister. This recognition highlights NTPC’s unwavering commitment and exceptional efforts in the conservation and management of water resources.