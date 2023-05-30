NTPC awarded for Excellence in Learning Technology (Gold) Award 2023

NTPC has received the prestigious “Business World People HR Excellence Award 2023" under the category “Excellence in Learning Technology (Gold) Award" at the 8th edition of Business World (BW) People HR Excellence Awards. The award has been presented for excellence in adoption and implementation of virtual learning technology and practices in Learning and Development (L & D) in NTPC such as the Virtual Reality (VR) modules, Futureskills, GPi learn, Samarth, HMM and several other path breaking initiatives.

Sital Kumar, ED (HR) & CEO (UPL),Ms Rachana Singh Bhal, GM (PMI) received the award on 27th May 2023 at a function held in New Delhi.