NTPC and CEA Conduct National Workshop on Pumped Storage Projects at PMI, Noida

NTPC, India’s largest integrated power company in collaboration with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), successfully organized a two day National Level Workshop on the "Standardization of Technical Specification for Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs)” at the Power Management Institute (PMI) in Noida. The aim of the workshop was to foster collaboration and synergy among PSP developers, civil execution agencies, electro-mechanical equipment manufacturers, consultants, and government authorities.

MAKP Singh, Member (Hydro), CEA and KS Sundaram, Director (Projects), NTPC, graced the inaugural session in the presence of S.N. Tripathi, RED (Hydro), NTPC, and other senior officials.

The workshop saw the participation of over 200 delegates from various Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), State PSUs, government departments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and other technocrats from across the country. The other notable attendees included representatives from CEA, CWC, GSI, EDF, the Embassy of France, Ukraine, L&T, Tata Projects, AFCONS, RVNL, Andritz Hydro, Voith Hydro, Power Machines, and BHEL.

Pumped Storage Project is an economical large-scale energy storage system that is domestically available and can balance excess energy generation from the Variable RE sources during non-peaking hours and rising grid demand during peak hours to provide stability to Grid and RTC power to consumers.

During the workshop, Policy framework and statutory clearance requirements for PSPs were explained by the Central Electricity Dept. Policies and methodology for forest clearances and Environmental clearances for detailed project report (DPR) were explained by officials from MoEF &CC. Moreover, Heavy civil construction giants Tata Projects, L&T, RVNL, made their presentation and highlighted how innovative methodologies & technological and risk sharing measures will facilitate in achieving timely completion of the Pumped Storage Projects. M/s Greenko who is executing the Pinnapuram PSP in Andhra Pradesh has presented issues & challenges for the development of PSPs.

Equipment manufacturers Andritz Hydro and Voith Hydro brought technical insights to standardize the EM equipment for PSPs. They emphasised involving the OEMs right from the conceptualization stage for basic design which can save time for model studies & manufacturing of EM equipment.

The concluding session was chaired by MAKP Singh, Member (Hydro), CEA, in the presence of S.L. Kapil, Ex-Executive Director, NHPC, R.P. Ahirwar, Head of Project, Koldam, NTPC, and J.C. Kakoti, GM (Hydro Engineering), NTPC.

NTPC is currently pursuing 8900 MW of PSPs across the country, with the Upper Bhavani PSP (1000 MW) recently allocated to NTPC by the Government of Tamil Nadu.