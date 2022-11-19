Now India Post Payments Bank provides Digital Life Certificate and General Insurance at your doorstep

Digital Life Certificate (DLC)

As you are aware, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is working with a vision of becoming most accessible, affordable and trusted bank of our country with the motto “Aapka Bank Aapke Dwaar”. IPPB has established a national network by leveraging 1,37,000+ Post Offices to provide a complete suite of banking services, out of which 1,10,000 Post Offices are in rural India. Over 189,000 Postmen & Gramin Dak Sevaks have been equipped with smartphones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services. With over 5.5 Cr+ customers, predominantly from the rural India, banking with IPPB, the institution has spearheaded itself to be a preferred and trusted bank driving Comprehensive Financial Inclusion. IPPB, which is 100% owned and promoted by the Department of Post, is also the first payments bank in the country to be accorded the status of a Scheduled Bank by RBI.

IPPB along with its banking services is providing the Jeevan Pramaan services for the benefit of the pensioners. IPPB has engaged with Department of Pension and Pensioners welfare (DoPPW) for extending the Jeevan Pramaan services which is also called Digital Life certificate (DLC) to the doorsteps of the pensioners. These services which is based on Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication would increase the convenience for the aged pensioners and also reduce the TAT of issuance of Jeevan Pramaan certificate. Till date more than 11 Lakh pensioners have availed the IPPB DLC services for submitting life certificate.

General Insurance

India post payment bank is proud to announce its stupendous growth in the banking sector providing all basic services from account opening to insurance under one roof and at the door step of its consumers. Over the years, IPPB has ventured into public private partnership in providing quality services at competitive prices to its customers.

In the insurance sector, IPPB has tied up with industry giants like Tata and Bajaj for provision of both personal and group general insurance to its consumers. The joint venture created an awareness about the importance of insurance among the customers of IPPB and this compounded by low cost premiums at 399 & 396 respectively /- witnessed an outstanding growth in the number of policies generated. The total business at pan India level stands at 72.88cr, of which 30.66 Cr was contributed by Maharashtra. Maharashtra Circle holds top position in General Insurance at PAN India level.

IPPB’s focus has always been to provide quality service at an effective cost and is committed to increase its outreach to every corner of the country.