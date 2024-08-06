 Northern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India elects Pant as Chairman
Northern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India elects Pant as Chairman

Tuesday, August 06, 2024
article-image

Northern India Regional Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Set up under an act of parliament 1959) is a premier Costing and Regulatory body of the country having approx 600000 students and 75000 members across the country. CMA Santosh Pant has been elected as Chairman in the Northern India Regional Council Meeting held on 04th Aug 2024 for the year 2024-25. He is a fellow member of the Institute.

The following members were also elected in the same meeting:

CMA Satya Narayan Mittal Vice Chairman

CMA Rakesh Yadav Secretary

CMAJeewan Chandra Treasurer

CMA Manish Kandpal Regional Council Member

CMA Honey Singh Regional Council Member

CMA Madhuri Kashyap Regional Council Member

