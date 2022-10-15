NMIMS & Sobus Ventures Studio partner for student startup ecosystem and community impact

Taking its vision of becoming a hub of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, NMIMS has signed an MoU with Sobus Ventures Studio to create a Center of Excellence (CoE) on its Shirpur campus.

The CoE will be focused on giving students an experience of entrepreneurship with the right framework to create startups and get a jumpstart into their careers.

“NMIMS has taken various initiatives in terms of global linkages, programs, curriculum development, and student development,” says Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS. “This initiative have transformed NMIMS into a globalised centre of learning and provided students with exposure to research, academics, and practical aspects. This MOU with Sobus will help us in developing and delivering curriculum, workshops, and training programs and activities. We are positive that this collaboration with Sobus will help in achieving our objectives to build a powerful innovation and entrepreneurial campus ecosystem.”

Servicing the local community and entrepreneurs in the region will also be another focus Incubation and acceleration programs as well as other facilities would explore their earning capabilities.

“In India today, we are seeing immense economic growth. It is the third largest startup ecosystem globally. We are also a young nation with 50 percent of the population under 25 years of age,” shares Digvijay Choudhari, Director, Sobus Ventures Studio. “As a young nation, we have huge aspirations but fewer opportunities and options. To truly emerge as a strong country, every citizen needs to become a part of the India Story. This partnership aims to support NMIMS in setting up a region-specific start-up ecosystem with a focus on social enterprises. Our goal is to strengthen the local economy by creating an end-to-end business ecosystem for NMIMS."

Sobus aims to create a 10x increase in grassroots social startups on campus by developing a powerful innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem for the institution and the local community. The CoE will be working closely with the different schools associated with the campus, namely engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and textile.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS University, and Digvijay Choudhari, Director, Sobus Ventures. The

NMIMS Mukesh Patel Technology Park in Shirpur is SVKM's off-campus constituent of NMIMS a Deemed-to-be University.