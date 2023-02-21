NMDC signs Collaborative Research Agreement with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

National Miner NMDC signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar on “Feasibility Studies for Preparation of Fused Magnesia from Kimberlite Tailings” on February 18 at its Head Office in Hyderabad. The Agreement was signed between S.K. Chaurasiya, GM, R&D from NMDC and Dr. Ashok Kumar Sahu, Chief Scientist and Head, Strategy Planning & Business Development, from CSIR-IMMT in the presence of NMDC’s Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty, senior officials of NMDC and Dr. Kali Sanjay, Chief Scientist and Head, Hydro & Electrometallurgy Department, CSIR-IMMT.

NMDC operates the only mechanized diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. This mine produces around 10 carats of diamond (2g) per 100 tonnes of Kimberlite processed, which is dumped as waste after recovery of diamonds. Kimberlite tailings are used for development of value-added products and are also known to be a good source of caustic magnesia. Addressing this research gap for the best utilization of Kimberlite that is available and accumulated over the years at Panna Diamond Mines, NMDC has initiated the Research Agreement to study the processing and preparation of fused MgO and TiO2.

Speaking on this project, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC is tapping on the opportunity to utilize Kimberlite tailings from our Panna Mines as a resource to produce high cost fused magnesia. We are confident that our endeavor will lead to convert waste to wealth and import substitution proving to be a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)