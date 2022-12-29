N.L Sharma, CMD, SJVN meets the Prime Minister of Nepal

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on Wednesday called upon Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Kathmandu. Sharma is on official visit to Nepal to review the execution of 900 MW Arun-3, 669 MW Lower Arun & 490 MW Arun-4 Hydro Projects and hold discussions with various authorities of Nepal.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised the Hon’ble Prime Minister about the progress of under construction 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project and 217 km long associated Transmission System. Sharma also briefed about the progress made in clearances of 669 MW Lower Arun and 490 MW Arun 4 Hydro Projects also being developed by SJVN in Arun valley. SJVN is targeting to commission Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and also commence the construction of Lower Arun Hydro Project as soon as requisite approvals are in place.

During the meeting, Nand Lal Sharma discussed about the development of vast hydro potential of Nepal. He emphasised on the benefits of One Basin One Developer approach in speedy and economically viable execution of the projects and in overall socio-economic development of the region. Sharma requested Hon’ble Prime Minister to consider SJVN for development of more hydro projects in Nepal.

Hon’ble Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of projects and appreciated the role of SJVN in power sector cooperation between Nepal & India. He assured his full support in execution of all projects of SJVN and for optimum development of hydro power potential of Nepal.

Presently, SJVN has total portfolio of 45000 MW of which it is executing three hydro projects of 2059 MW in Nepal. SJVN aims to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040 and is also targeting for 5000 MW Projects in Nepal by 2030.