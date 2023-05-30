NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates “Sauhard-IV” under MSR

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, inaugurated the 4th Edition of Sauhard under My Social Responsibility (MSR), an innovative outreach program under Swachhta Pakhwada 2023. Nand Lal Sharma has initiated the innovative concept of MSR in the year 2019 with an aim of reaching out to the marginalized section of the society.

Nand Lal Sharma distributed the mementoes & items voluntarily donated by SJVN employees to the low-income outsourced workers deployed by various contractors at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla. Out of 308 mementoes distributed today, Nand Lal Sharma donated more than 56 mementoes & gifts which were received by him on various occasions and functions from outside agencies, organizations and groups.

“My Social Responsibility is our philanthropic endeavour to strike a balance between economic growth and the welfare of the vulnerable section of the society. It is our Social Responsibility to make difference in the lives of less privileged by voluntarily contributing to this noble cause and helping them in every way possible.” said Sharma.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical), Prem Prakash, Chief Vigilance Officer and senior officers were also present.

Since 2019, three editions of MSR had been successfully organised at Corporate Office, Shimla and more than 1000 mementoes & gifts have been distributed amongst the lesser privileged section of society.

Similarly, other Projects & Units of SJVN also adopted MSR and have been organizing Sauhard at projects for helping the vulnerable people of their nearby vicinity.