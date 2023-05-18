NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Swachhta Pledge to employees

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on Tuesday administrated Swachhta Abhiyan Pledge to the employees at Corporate Office, Shimla, and marked the commencement of Swachhta Pakhwada 2023 in SJVN. On this occasion, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), AK Singh, Director (Finance), Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and other senior officials were also present. Nand Lal Sharma said that the Action Plan for Swachhta Pakhwada 2023 has been formulated with the focus on ‘Hygiene and Sanitation’. Swachhta Pakhwada is being organised since 2016 with an objective to actively engage all the government offices in the practices of cleanliness and creating awareness among masses. “In line with the direction of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, SJVN has been observing Swachhta Pakhwada every year at all offices and projects. Our aim is to make everyone part of the Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat,” said Sharma.

SJVN’s Swachhta Pakhwada Action Plan 2023 includes installation of Sanitary Napkin Incinerators and Vending Machines at schools, Shramdan by SJVN employees in Cleanliness Drive in the surrounding areas, Sapling Plantation Drive, Special Awareness Drive to discourage plastic use and promote usage of eco-friendly material, setting up of Office Waste Paper Recycling Mechanism and Installation of Water Purifiers in schools & key public places.

It also includes Cleanliness Drive of rivers near SJVN projects in various states, organizing Workshops, Swachhta Exhibitions, Expert Talks and Nukkad Nataks, Special Campaigns on Segregation of Waste & SLWM facilities along with Vermicomposting, Reuse of waste water for agriculture etc.

Swachhta Abhiyan Pledge was also administrated to the employees at all the project locations of SJVN.