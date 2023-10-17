NKGSB Co-operative Bank Bags 3 Prestigious Awards

At the National Co-operative Banking Summit 2023 dt.11th - 12th October held at RIO Resort Goa, NKGSB Co-operative Bank receives 3 Prestigious Awards, under Frontiers in Co-operative Banking in the Large UCB Category.

The Best Urban Co-operative Bank and Best Mobile Banking App Initiative. The Chairperson of the Bank CA Himangee Nadkarni was declared as Woman Leader of the Year.

Subhash Shirodkar, Minister for Cooperation, Govt of Goa, was the Chief Guest at the function.

Seen receiving the Award are Chairperson CA Himangee Nadkarni, Vice Chairman CA Shantesh Warty, Director Dr. Anuya Warty, MD Sunil Panse, CFO CA Pranali Dharadhar, AGM Mrunal Mungekar and Zonal Head Vishwambhar Vengurlekar

