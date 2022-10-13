Niti Aayog Govt of India Supports IIT Bombay’s Techfest Via Young Innovator

Sticking to its primary motto of promoting science and technology, Techfest came up with a novel initiative this year in collaboration with NITI Aayog for the Young Innovator Techfest 2022 competition. It is aimed at harnessing the creative ability among the young minds and will provide them with the opportunity to visit their nearest Tinkerers' Laboratory to develop their working model for the selected problem statement.This competition is set to happen in Bhuwaneshwar,Bhopal, Jaipur, Nagpur and Bombay. The Zonal round for Mumbai is organized on 9th October 2022 at the IIT Bombay campus.

As a part of Young Innovator, Team Zero Gravity came up with a robot which was designed to protect elderly people from falling.’couple of months ago, my grandmother had a major fall near a road construction and Jian D Shah’s grandmother had a fall inside house and got her tail bone fractured.That is where me and Jian decided to comeup with a robotic model to solve these issues’ Says Ria Sanghvi, Zero gravity team member. ‘It took us 4 months to work on this project and it stood at 2nd position in World Robot Olympiad 2022’ added Jian.

The creativity and ingenuity of 1500+ students from various streams of engineering, like mechanical, electronics and electrical and communication, were on display at Bombay Zonals. The top 5 teams from nearly all the competitions from each zonal will now be competing with students nationwide at the main fest from 16th to 18th December.

To further help these tech-savvy students hone their skills, Techfest has also organized a slew of workshops from the professors of IITs and other experts.

To participate in these workshops and to get free access to all other events at Techfest, register at https://techfest.org/workshops.