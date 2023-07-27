Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings International Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to India for the first time

Johan Persson

After the successful run of its first international presentation ‘The Sound of Music’, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings to India yet another Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical – ‘West Side Story’. Directed by Broadway luminary Lonny Price, this modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ will be staged at The Grand Theatre – the Cultural Centre’s world-class performing arts space – between 16th - 27th August.

Commenting on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, "We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our Centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music."

‘West Side Story’ narrates the story of two young, star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, in the throes of life-changing events that play out on the streets of 1950’s New York. In this vibrant and passionate retelling, trouble brews on Upper West Side as rival gangs Jets (American) and Sharks (Puerto Rican) battle for dominance of the neighbourhood, even as the protagonists – whose kin are sworn enemies – find themselves irrevocably in love. Driven by ancient feuds, electric rhythms, a cinematic period setting and the tragic obstacles of destiny, this is a timeless tale that is bound to enthrall.

Witness the spectacle unfold for the first time in the acoustically rich expanse of The Grand Theatre, as an exceptional ensemble of 34 performers and a live orchestra of 20 extraordinary musicians launch you into a rollercoaster of emotions – deliciously heightened by superhit numbers such as ‘Maria’, ‘Tonight’, ‘Somewhere’, ‘America’, and more.

While the musical premiered in 1957, the touring production put together by BB Promotion in 2003 won the hearts of more than 3 million people in almost 30 countries across 100 cities. In 2022, an all-new international creative team assembled around the talented Lonny Price under the same banner to open the next chapter of the classic musical’s epic success story.

Celebrated for the immortal melodies of Leonard Bernstein, outstanding choreography of Jerome Robbins, playwrighting by the famous Arthur Laurents and the evocative words of multi-award-winning lyricist Stephen Sondheim, this rendition of ‘West Side Story’ is the only touring production to feature the original Broadway choreography. The theatrical’s incredibly talented choreographer Julio Monge also served as a consultant for Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning movie adaptation, which released in 2021.

Director, Lonny Price who transports the audience to the New York of the 1950s with his fresh new production says, "We wanted to rejuvenate this 'classic on stage'. To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible.”

Producer, Martin Flohr adds, “Without doubt, India is the land of epic love stories, a truly wonderful and magical place. We hope that the Indian audience will embrace our West Side Story and are very much looking forward to our time at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.”

As the magic of dance, opera, and live orchestra come alive in this unmissable extravaganza, prepare to be transported to New York of the past, right here at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Tickets start from Rs. 1400. Book now on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com.

