Nita M Ambani: Indian athletes are the icons of today, tomorrow and forever

India has made a fine start at the Paris Olympics with two medals already in the first few days of competition. On Jul 30th, as India won its second medal, Indian athletes received a rousing welcome at the inaugural India House in the presence of fans and administrators at Parc de la Villette.

Speaking to the athletes during their visit, Nita M Ambani, IOC member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, “Welcome to the first ever India House at the Olympics! Please join me in welcoming the icons of today, tomorrow and forever. The Indian athletes who represent India are present here today. Every single one of you has made us hold our heads higher with pride.”

Mrs. Ambani also congratulated Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for their medals in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, “A special shout out to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh who made us proud by winning India’s second medal this morning. Sarabjot Singh is here with us today and let’s give him a standing ovation please.”

The athletes were welcomed to the India House with gusto with throbbing beats of the dhol during a guard of honour along with a traditional Indian tikah ceremony.

The athletes present included medal-winning shooter Sarabjot Singh, opening ceremony flag bearer Sharath Kamal, former world no 1 doubles player Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, the youngest member from the India contingent 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, Manika Batra, the 1st Indian table tennis player to reach the round 16 in singles at the Olympics, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta among others.

They also lit the digital flame at the India House to show their support for the Olympic movement before being felicitated by Mrs. Ambani, who thanked them for their efforts and for representing the country on the biggest stage.

The athletes enjoyed the live music and sumptuous food spread on offer at India House in the company of their teammates and also met their fans. Indian as well as international fans have been reveling and enjoying the various unique experiences at India House, which has seen heavy attendances every day, while also being drawn by its grandeur and vivacity.