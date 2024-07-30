Nita M Ambani: India House is a symbol of India’s Olympic aspirations

A day after the Paris Olympics began with a glimmering opening ceremony that had the attention of the world, the India House, India’s first ever country house at the Olympics, had a star-studded opening ceremony that saw some of India’s most famous names in attendance alongside IOC officials and administrators.

The opening event of the India House was a memorable and unforgettable affair which started with Nita M Ambani, IOC member and Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, lighting a lamp in a traditional Indian ceremony that brings auspiciousness and goodwill. Among the dignitaries present at the opening ceremony were Mr. Ser Miang NG - IOC Committee member, P.T. Usha - President of the Indian Olympic Association, Jawed Ashraf- Ambassador of India to France, Jay Shah - Honorary secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket India), Abhinav Bindra - Olympic Gold Medallist.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani said, “Welcome to the first ever India House in the history of the Olympics. Today we gather here at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 to open the doors to a dream, a dream that belongs to 1.4 million Indians. A dream to bring India to the Olympics and our shared dream to bring the Olympics to India.” Calling the inaugural India House, a potential tipping point for India, she said, “It is time that the flame, which was first lit in Athens, lights up in our ancient land, India. The day is not far when India will host the Olympic Games. May this be our collective resolve at the opening of the India House.”

Touching upon the importance of the India House, Mrs Ambani said, “India House is envisioned as a symbol of India’s Olympic aspirations. We hope it becomes a home away from home for our athletes, a place where we honour them, salute their spirit and celebrate their achievements. India House is not a destination, it’s a new beginning for India.”

Extending a warm invitation to everyone in Paris for the Olympics, Mrs Ambani said, “At India House, we welcome the world to experience the beauty, diversity and rich heritage of India right here in the heart of Paris.”

The opening ceremony of the India House was headlined by leading Bollywood singer Shaan who had the audience moving, grooving and jiving to his most popular and signature Bollywood tracks that left the crowd wanting more while also getting a true taste of India.

Visitors were welcomed with some pulsating beats of the Dhol, which is synonymous with the sound of India followed by a breath taking and inspirational display of the traditional Indian sport of Mallakahamb by a group featuring visually impaired kids from Mumbai. The India House will have various exclusive events, including daily programming, that has been curated by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, as well as panel discussions, celebrations of medal wins, exclusive watch parties and meet and greets with legendary Indian athletes.

India House is situated at the Parc de la Villette in the Park of Nations and will be open to visitors from 11 am to 11 pm local time during the Olympic Games from 27 July- 11 August. Tickets are €5 per person available at: https://tickets.myindiahouse.in/