Niraj Verma takes over as Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
Niraj Verma has taken over as new Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division on 10th October, 2022. He is a senior officer of 1994 Batch of Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS).

Verma holds an MBA degree with foreign training in Malaysia, Singapore and Germany. He has worked extensively on important posts in Railway Board, Northern Railway and North Western Railway. He has also been on deputation as GM/FOIS with CRIS and prior to his new appointment as Divisional Railway Manager, Verma was working as Group General Manager/OP & BD at DFCCIL.

