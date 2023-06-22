 Ninth International Day Of Yoga celebrations at Air Force Station Hindan
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
The ninth International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated on 21 June 23 at Air Force Station Hindan. In line with the theme, Yoga was practiced in the ‘Angan’ of the houses of Vayu Yodhas and their family members. There was wide scale participation by the Station personnel. Yoga trained air warriors also conducted combined yoga event by following the Common Yoga Protocol sequence.

Sergeant Sandeep, Yoga Instructor, gave the introductory talk on the importance and health benefits of practicing Yoga. The event involved conduct of various ‘Yogic Kriyas’, ‘Sankalpa’, meditation and exercises.

