Nine employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s Safety award

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 02:15 AM IST
Prakash Butani - General Manager (In-Charge) of Western Railway felicitated 9 employees from divisions of WR for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the month of August 2022 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 9 employees, 3 are from Mumbai & Ratlam Division each, 2 from Ahmedabad Division, and 1 from Vadodara Division. The meeting was attended by the Principal Head of Departments (PHODs) while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Butani appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees awarded showed their great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, hairline crack in wheel, emergency brakes applied to save untoward incident, detection of brake binding & sparkling in wheel, hot axles and timely informing about spark & smoke in passing train. Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence.

