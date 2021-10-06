Nine Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 9 Central Railway staff (three from Bhusaval Division, three from Nagpur Division and one each from Mumbai, Pune and Solapur Division) in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 4.10.2021. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Safety category staff of Central Railway selected for their alertness and prompt action to prevent possible train accidents while on duty during the month of September 2021.

Tanaji R Patil, Guard (Goods), Pune alerted the driver about sparking in 16th wagon found to be break binding and could avoid possible accident

Kumar Durgesh, Loco Pilot (Goods), Solapur while working on goods train noticed a jerk and informed the concerned, it was found a broken flash but weld.

Mohnish Rangari, Keyman, Ajni Nagpur noticed a hot axel in one of the wagons while exchanging the signal and immediately stopped the train by showing red signal.

V A Karpate, Deputy Station Manager, Khapri noticed a hot axel in 8th wagon while exchanging the signal and immediately stopped the train and wagon was removed.

