NHSRCL organises stakeholders’ meeting for Commercial Utilization of Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub

To explore the commercial utilization of Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub, NHSRCL organised a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday. Around 45 people from various sectors like retail, banks, MNCs, commercial ventures, airport concessioners, hotel chains, etc attended the meeting.

Sabarmati Multi-Modal Transport Hub is a transit terminal building planned to provide seamless connectivity to under construction Sabarmati HSR station on Mumbai –Ahmedabad HSR corridor, WR Railway stations, Metro Station and BRT corridor.

The building nearing to its completion stage comprises of two blocks i.e. Block A and Block B. The total space available for lease in Block A & B is 22,668 sq mt and 13,599 sq mt respectively for office space, banks, hotels, retail, etc. A parking space for 1,300 vehicles (includes basement, ground, first and second floor) is available in the building. The third floor of the building is common for both Block A & B, having a carpet area of 4,432 sq. m for leasing and will have facilities like food court, retail shopping and passenger waiting area.

A presentation on commercial utilization of the building was given to all stakeholders followed by Q & A and feedback session.

The participants were also taken around the facility to explore the available opportunities in the building.