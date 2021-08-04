NHSRCL casts first full-height pier on MAHSR corridor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited took a significant step forward in its construction work by casting first full height pier near Vapi, Gujarat at Chainage 167 on Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor which will run through 12 stations connecting Maharashtra, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Gujarat.

The average height of the pier on this corridor is approximately 12-15 m and exact height of this casted pier is 13.05 metres, which is almost equivalent to a 4 storey building. The pier is casted with 183 cubic meters of concrete quantity and 18.820 MT of steel. The special shuttering arrangement in the lift is one of the major features of corridor providing better quality in 8 hours.

This major construction milestone has been achieved despite severe shortage of manpower and other logistical challenges because of the ongoing pandemic and the ongoing monsoon season in the region. There are number of such piers planned to be casted in coming months paving way for the first high speed rail corridor.

NHSRCL is the executing agency mandated with building India’s first high speed rail corridor between Mumbai & Ahmedabad.