e-Paper Get App

NHPC signs MOU with Trust Cradle for Setting up Library-cum-Study Centre under CSR

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
article-image

An MOU was signed between NHPC Limited and Trust Cradle (A Public Charitable Trust) for Setting-up a Library-cum Study Centre at Kailana Village, District – Sonipat, Haryana under the CSR initiative of NHPC Limited. The MOU was signed by ED (CSR&SD), NHPC and Founder & Chairman, Trust Cradle at NHPC Corporate Office on 1st August 2022. NHPC has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 22.0 Lakh for this project under CSR.

Under this activity, Trust Cradle shall set up a “Library-cum-Study Centre” to provide a space for the students and promote them to develop the habit of reading. Study centre will help the students preparing for competitive exams, to attend online classes, provide lectures by eminent persons and awareness session on various issues.

HomeCorporate-galleryNHPC signs MOU with Trust Cradle for Setting up Library-cum-Study Centre under CSR

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 03, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 03, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month