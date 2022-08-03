NHPC signs MOU with Trust Cradle for Setting up Library-cum-Study Centre under CSR

An MOU was signed between NHPC Limited and Trust Cradle (A Public Charitable Trust) for Setting-up a Library-cum Study Centre at Kailana Village, District – Sonipat, Haryana under the CSR initiative of NHPC Limited. The MOU was signed by ED (CSR&SD), NHPC and Founder & Chairman, Trust Cradle at NHPC Corporate Office on 1st August 2022. NHPC has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 22.0 Lakh for this project under CSR.

Under this activity, Trust Cradle shall set up a “Library-cum-Study Centre” to provide a space for the students and promote them to develop the habit of reading. Study centre will help the students preparing for competitive exams, to attend online classes, provide lectures by eminent persons and awareness session on various issues.