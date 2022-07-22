NHPC signs MOU with ‘Special Olympics Bharat’, NGO towards providing Sports training to Persons with Intellectual & Development Disability

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NHPC and ‘Special Olympics Bharat’ (NGO) towards providing Sports training to Persons with Intellectual & Development Disability (PwIDD) under the CSR initiative of NHPC Bharat on 19th July 2022 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. The MOU was signed by Executive Director (CSR&SD), NHPC and Executive Director, Special Olympics Bharat (NGO).

As per the MOU, regular sports training will be provided to PwIDDs through dedicated and trained coaches in Special Olympics for 3 years. NHPC has allocated an amount of Rs.3 Crore for this project. Under this project, Special Olympics Bharat, NGO shall establish 20 Special Olympics Centres which will have qualified Sports Professionals and educators to train children and adults with Intellectual & Development Disability in Special Olympics activities for the next 3 years. The Training centres will render training round the year at Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh- Itanagar, Assam -Kamrup, Jorhat, Goalpara, Himachal Pradesh-Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Chamba, Kangra, Uttrakhand-Nanital, Sikkim, UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh.