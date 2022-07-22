An MOU was signed between NHPC Limited and Damodar Valley Corporation to "Explore Formation of Joint Venture Company (JVC) for Exploring and Setting up Hydropower and Pump Storage Projects on 20.07.2022 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. The MOU was signed in the august presence of A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC Limited and Ram Naresh Singh, Chairman, DVC. Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) and Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) from NHPC and Arup Sarkar, Member (Finance), DVC also graced the occasion alongwith other senior officers from both the organizations.

The MOU heralds a new dawn in co-operation between the two Power Sector organizations in jointly harnessing the Hydropower Projects and Pump Storage Projects as Energy Storage Solutions in line with the national objective of Energy Transition i.e. 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070. The MOU envisages joint development of mutually identified projects.