e-Paper Get App

NHPC signs MOU with Damodar Valley Corporation to "Explore Formation of JVC for Exploring & Setting up Hydropower & Pump Storage Projects

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 01:43 AM IST
article-image

An MOU was signed between NHPC Limited and Damodar Valley Corporation to "Explore Formation of Joint Venture Company (JVC) for Exploring and Setting up Hydropower and Pump Storage Projects on 20.07.2022 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. The MOU was signed in the august presence of A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC Limited and Ram Naresh Singh, Chairman, DVC. Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) and Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) from NHPC and Arup Sarkar, Member (Finance), DVC also graced the occasion alongwith other senior officers from both the organizations.

The MOU heralds a new dawn in co-operation between the two Power Sector organizations in jointly harnessing the Hydropower Projects and Pump Storage Projects as Energy Storage Solutions in line with the national objective of Energy Transition i.e. 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070. The MOU envisages joint development of mutually identified projects.

HomeCorporate-galleryNHPC signs MOU with Damodar Valley Corporation to "Explore Formation of JVC for Exploring & Setting up Hydropower & Pump Storage Projects

RECENT STORIES

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final with 88.39m throw

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final with 88.39m throw

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe