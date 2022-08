NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company presented 5000 Tricolor flags to District Administration, Faridabad under CSR policy for celebration of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be observed from 13th August to 15th August 2022 under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". The flags were presented to Jitender Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad by senior NHPC officers on 29th July 2022 at Faridabad.